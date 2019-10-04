Iberdrola and Mercedes-Benz sign deal to accelerate EV adoption in Spain

Iberdrola and Mercedes Benz have teamed up to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in Spain by lowering entry barriers and promoting zero emission transport solutions.

The three-year alliance will see Mercedes-Benz offer Iberdrola’s home and public charging solutions alongside the sale of its EVs – the Spanish energy firm will now supply and install domestic charging points for all customers of the new Mercedes-Benz EQ range and its electric vans, as well as facilitate access to the public recharging network, which for the first six months will be free.

New customers will also be able to charge their EVs with 100% clean energy, backed up with a certified guarantee of renewable origin.

A mobile application means drivers can find close and convenient chargers, as well as book and pay for their electricity quickly and easily.

Ángeles Santamaría, CEO of Iberdrola España, said: “The strategic agreement reached emphasises the importance of working together with all the players involved in sustainable mobility.

“The electrification of transport, added to the unstoppable growth of electricity from sustainable sources, will make a decisive contribution in the fight against climate change and will reduce pollution and increase energy efficiency.”

Iberdrola and Heineken recently signed what they claim is Spain’s first long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between a power supplier and a brewer.