GridBeyond appoints new Director for UK & Ireland in line with company expansion plans

GridBeyond, the leading provider of demand side response and intelligent energy services, announced today the appointment of Mark Davis as Director – UK & Ireland.

Mark joins the senior leadership team with a wealth of knowledge gained from over 20 years of directing business development and market expansion strategy in the energy, finance and technology sectors. Mark’s management experience combines insights gleaned from advancing the market growth of an energy company, leading a start-up with a world-first technology, new market and product delivery, working cross-border with a major international oil company, and driving I&C participation in demand side response programmes in the UK.

Prior to joining GridBeyond, Mark headed business development at Total Gas & Power, representing the UK for all direct major business relationships, including European partnerships and delivery.

Mark will be responsible for the sales and marketing strategy, increasing offerings to both new and existing clients, and building cross-sector partnerships to maximise the value of energy flexibility for industrial and commercial organisations.

Michael Phelan, GridBeyond Chief Executive, commented:

“Mark is a highly effective leader with a successful track record, and we are delighted to welcome him to his new role. The creation of the Director – UK & Ireland position marks a significant step forward for GridBeyond and supports our business expansion plans

“Mark’s experience in negotiating partnerships with many of the UK’s largest PLC’s and global companies, combined with an in-depth understanding of the growth opportunities for businesses in the energy sector, will ensure further development of our services and the delivery of the most rewarding solutions for our clients.”

Mark Davis, newly appointed GridBeyond Director for UK & Ireland, commented:

“I’m excited to be joining the leading provider of DSR and energy services in the UK and Ireland. Over the years, I have watched the growth and development of GridBeyond from the energy supply perspective, and I can see clearly the advantages the company is providing to both their customers and partners alike.

“I look forward to building upon GridBeyond’s success, meeting new clients and partners, and helping them access revenue and efficiency opportunities created by the low carbon economy.”

Last year, GridBeyond announced its intentions for further international expansion. The company plans to present the updated business growth strategy by the end of the year.

This is a promoted article.