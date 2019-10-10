IMServ teams up with United Living and Pozitive Energy

IMServ, one of the UK’s leading independent Smart Meter installers and data collectors, has successfully delivered 139 SMETS2 Smart Metering New Connections in Milton Keynes for United Living and their energy provider Pozitive Energy.

Solstice Apartments on Silbury Boulevard in Central Milton Keynes is a contemporary housing development, which has seen former office space converted into brand new one and two bedroom apartments for private rental. The residential development, which supports the wider social regeneration strategy in Milton Keynes, which adds 139 high-specification apartments to the area, not only enhances the residential market, but also benefits the local community with the addition of two retail units on the ground floor, as well landscaped gardens and communal areas.

IMServ has worked closely with the principal contractor, United Living, to provide a seamless installation programme of 2nd generation Smart Metering, which not only powers each apartment but connects each and every customer within the apartments to the UK’s Smart DCC organisation (Data Communication Company). The SMETS2 Smart Meters enable the end customer and supplier to benefit from accurate Half-Hourly consumption data, which in turn empowers competitive tariffs with energy providers and enriches Smart connectivity within the home. In addition, the SMETS2 meters support faster switching with energy providers and eliminate the requirement to retrieve and send manual meter readings.

Pozitive Energy, a fast-growing independent UK energy provider, appointed IMServ as the Smart Meter Operator to undertake the installations and work diligently with United Living to deliver on the programme.

“IMServ has a proven track record when it comes to providing multiutility solutions for our customers. Solstice Apartments was a comprehensive joint venture, both commercially and operationally, which required clear planning and communication with United Living from the outset.

Through collaboration with United Living and their partners, we quickly identified the developer requirements and worked closely to deliver on their needs.

The programme of installations was conducted over two phases and completed on time. This is a real benchmark for IMServ and Pozitive Energy, which demonstrates clearly our commitment to Smart metering and our ability to deliver it en masse. It was a pleasure working with United Living and we look forward to partnering again in the future”,

Joe Wetherall – Client Manager at IMServ Europe.

