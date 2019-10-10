Prorogation of Parliament causes environmental and trade bills to be dropped

The prorogation of Parliament has resulted in a range of environmental and trade bills being dropped.

The Renewable Energy Association (REA) says government being suspended on Tuesday evening means the Agriculture, Trade and Non-Domestic Ratings Bills will not be progressed, which it says is “another blow for the renewable and clean technology industry”, following the Feed-in Tariff being closed and VAT rates being hiked in the last seven months.

While parliament is prorogued, bills currently being worked through the House of Commons and the House of Lords are dropped unless it is formally agreed to carry them through to the next session of government – even if they are re-introduced once parliament returns, all progress made is lost.

The REA highlights this setback has occurred in the same week that Extinction Rebellion’s protests have returned to the streets of London – it has called on the government to reconsider their decision to drop the bills.

Dr Nina Skorupska, CEO of the REA, said: “The decision to drop the Agriculture, Trade and Non-Domestic Ratings Bills is another blow for our industry. Over the past few years we have been swimming against a tide of negative policies and funding cuts despite the government outwardly stating their commitment to achieving our legally binding carbon targets and safeguarding our environment.

“In this time of uncertainty, the government needs to send strong signals to the industry and the thousands of civilians taking to the streets in protest that the commitment to net zero is more than just rhetoric and obstructing mechanisms to help us achieve this goal is not the way to do this.”