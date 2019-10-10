Spanish theme park takes rollercoaster ride into the sun

A Spanish theme park has announced plans to build what it claims is Europe’s largest ‘self-consumption’ solar energy farm.

PortAventura World’s new 8.5MW project will cover 100,000 square metres and will be made up of 22,000 solar panels.

The project will launch in spring 2020 and is expected to supply around a third of the entire facility’s electricity.

Requiring an investment of €6 million (£5.40m), the solar farm is predicted to slash energy-related carbon dioxide emissions by 4,000 tonnes each year, equivalent to the amount absorbed by 930,000 trees.

Fernando Aldecoa, Managing Director of PortAventura World, said: “The solar park is a project that acts as a lever to promote change towards a more sustainable and responsible world.

“This vision allows us to remain at the forefront and continue to be leaders in sustainability amongst international tourist destinations.”