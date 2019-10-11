Bentley boasts ‘UK’s first carbon-neutral luxury car factory’

Bentley says its facility in Crewe has become the UK’s first carbon-neutral luxury car factory.

The site sources 100% of its electricity from onsite solar panels and other renewable sources such as green-certified power – it has been accredited as officially carbon-neutral by the Carbon Trust’s international standards.

As the brand moves towards electrification of its vehicles, it has pledged to sell a hybrid version of each of its cars by 2023 and a pure battery-electric vehicle by 2025.

It claims all emissions that cannot be eliminated are compensated with carbon offsets.

Earlier this year, the UK’s largest solar carport was installed at the Crewe factory, taking total on-site solar panel energy capacity to 7.7MW.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and Chief Executive Office of Bentley Motors, said: “We want to lead the way in the delivery of sustainable luxury mobility – by providing our customers with products and services that reflect their own values.

“We are very conscious of our responsibility to consider the environmental, social and economic impact of our organisation and today’s news is just the latest stage in this journey.”