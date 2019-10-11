Ibiza ‘generates more than twice the waste per person of Europe’

Ibiza generates double the volume of waste per person than the rest of Europe.

That’s according to the Ibiza Preservation Foundation, which says a high proportion of this is plastic waste.

Samples obtained in Sant Antoni Bay reached 4,576,111 plastic particles per square kilometre, compared to an average of 147,500 per square kilometre – this was the highest rate of plastic waste found anywhere in the Mediterranean.

The organisation hopes to phase out single-use plastics in Ibiza and Formentera by 2023, in order to help protect the marine environment and safeguard endangered species.

Unilever has announced plans to halve its use of virgin plastics by 2025.