Latest Jobs – Strategic Energy Consultant – EIC

In an ever changing landscape, commercial energy users are looking to improve their sustainable energy credentials whilst reducing their energy & carbon footprint. You can help them achieve this!

We are looking for a Strategic Energy Consultant to join our Mid-Market Sales Team based at our Newcastle office.

Your normal working hours will be between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

The Role:

As a Strategic Energy Consultant, you will be working in the Mid-Market function within the Corporate Sales Division of EIC. You will be responsible for working on and developing your own prospective pipeline of customers over the phone. You will develop a wide understanding of the EIC range of services in order to develop a consultant style approach and become a trusted advisor for your clients.

The key areas of service encompass: smart procurement, trusted compliance and intelligent buildings.

You will be responsible for prospecting clients to deliver on their energy strategy requirements. This will involve you engaging with prospective customers, discussing our proposition and the ability to schedule appointments for Account Managers/Business Development Managers.

Key Responsibilities:

Prospecting/Outbound tele-sales

Qualify data and new leads by calling prospective customers

Identify new business opportunities through promoting our Strategic Energy Solutions

Gain an understanding of the business needs in order to generate sales

Deliver energy procurement leads to our Mid-Market Procurement Analysts

Overcome objections from prospective customers

Develop consultative relationships with clients to provide best levels of service and develop trusted relationships with your customer base

Achieve target conversion rates and as a result monthly revenues

Appointment setting

Effectively generate sales appointments for Account Managers/Business Development Managers

Effective data management

Ensure accuracy of all data recorded on the CRM

Ensure that all new leads are added and activities are set accurately

Accurately record information relating to all calls, providing clear notes for colleagues

Ensure all sales information is kept up to date for effective reporting

To adhere to the company’s compliance regulations. All sales are generated in line with our quality standards

The Person

Organised and methodical; you will be a logical thinker and problem solver

You will have a fine attention to detail

You will have excellent time management skills

You’ll work well as part of a team

Trustworthy and honest, you will respect confidential information and comply with all business responsibilities in relation to GDPR.

Experience:

Essential

Excellent telephone communication and interpersonal skills

Experience working within an outbound tele-sales environment

The aptitude to understand complex information and present to customers with clarity

The ability to recognise sales opportunities for our services

Experience dealing with objections

Experience working in a targeted and results driven environment

Desirable Skills

Knowledge of the energy industry is an advantage

Experience in high value consultative selling environment

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

To provide support to colleagues within the team and across the Company

To adhere to and support the Company’s Charters

To ensure that the provisions of the Employee Handbook are complied with

Confidence to communicate effectively with prospects and customers

Additional information

Proof of eligibility to work within the UK

References to cover last 5 years’ employment

Why work for EIC?

Are you looking to make a difference? We are on a mission to transform the energy services market

EIC are a fast-growing, innovative business, re-shaping the way businesses buy and manage their energy requirements

Building a fantastic reputation for outstanding service

Opportunities to develop within the Sales Division

Competitive salary plus commission

Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm, meaning a great work/life balance

Holiday allowance which increases based on length of service

Salary

Up to £25,000 basic salary per annum (based on experience) plus up to 18% commission

How to apply

To apply for this role, please send a copy of your CV to [email protected]

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.