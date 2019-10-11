Latest Jobs – Strategic Energy Consultant – EIC

In an ever changing landscape, commercial energy users are looking to improve their sustainable energy credentials whilst reducing their energy & carbon footprint. You can help them achieve this!
We are looking for a Strategic Energy Consultant to join our Mid-Market Sales Team based at our Newcastle office.
Your normal working hours will be between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.
The Role:
As a Strategic Energy Consultant, you will be working in the Mid-Market function within the Corporate Sales Division of EIC. You will be responsible for working on and developing your own prospective pipeline of customers over the phone. You will develop a wide understanding of the EIC range of services in order to develop a consultant style approach and become a trusted advisor for your clients.
The key areas of service encompass: smart procurement, trusted compliance and intelligent buildings.
You will be responsible for prospecting clients to deliver on their energy strategy requirements. This will involve you engaging with prospective customers, discussing our proposition and the ability to schedule appointments for Account Managers/Business Development Managers.
Key Responsibilities:
Prospecting/Outbound tele-sales
- Qualify data and new leads by calling prospective customers
- Identify new business opportunities through promoting our Strategic Energy Solutions
- Gain an understanding of the business needs in order to generate sales
- Deliver energy procurement leads to our Mid-Market Procurement Analysts
- Overcome objections from prospective customers
- Develop consultative relationships with clients to provide best levels of service and develop trusted relationships with your customer base
- Achieve target conversion rates and as a result monthly revenues
Appointment setting
- Effectively generate sales appointments for Account Managers/Business Development Managers
Effective data management
- Ensure accuracy of all data recorded on the CRM
- Ensure that all new leads are added and activities are set accurately
- Accurately record information relating to all calls, providing clear notes for colleagues
- Ensure all sales information is kept up to date for effective reporting
- To adhere to the company’s compliance regulations. All sales are generated in line with our quality standards
The Person
- Organised and methodical; you will be a logical thinker and problem solver
- You will have a fine attention to detail
- You will have excellent time management skills
- You’ll work well as part of a team
- Trustworthy and honest, you will respect confidential information and comply with all business responsibilities in relation to GDPR.
Experience:
Essential
- Excellent telephone communication and interpersonal skills
- Experience working within an outbound tele-sales environment
- The aptitude to understand complex information and present to customers with clarity
- The ability to recognise sales opportunities for our services
- Experience dealing with objections
- Experience working in a targeted and results driven environment
Desirable Skills
- Knowledge of the energy industry is an advantage
- Experience in high value consultative selling environment
Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills
- To provide support to colleagues within the team and across the Company
- To adhere to and support the Company’s Charters
- To ensure that the provisions of the Employee Handbook are complied with
- Confidence to communicate effectively with prospects and customers
Additional information
- Proof of eligibility to work within the UK
- References to cover last 5 years’ employment
Why work for EIC?
- Are you looking to make a difference? We are on a mission to transform the energy services market
- EIC are a fast-growing, innovative business, re-shaping the way businesses buy and manage their energy requirements
- Building a fantastic reputation for outstanding service
- Opportunities to develop within the Sales Division
- Competitive salary plus commission
- Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm, meaning a great work/life balance
- Holiday allowance which increases based on length of service
Salary
- Up to £25,000 basic salary per annum (based on experience) plus up to 18% commission
How to apply
To apply for this role, please send a copy of your CV to [email protected]
