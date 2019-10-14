Queen’s speech: Government to tackle air pollution, plastic waste and climate change

The government has promised it will tackle air pollution, plastic waste and climate change in the Queen’s Speech.

It has announced a new raft of measures will be introduced to improve air and water quality, tackle plastic pollution and restore habitats.

In her speech from the throne in the House of Lords earlier today, the Queen said the long-awaited Environment Bill would be delivered by the next government and said ministers will bring forward a national infrastructure strategy to support development in the digital, transport and energy sectors.

The speech noted ministers remain committed to protecting and improving the environment for future generations and noted environmental principals will be enshrined in law for the first time, supported by a series of legally-binding targets and requirements.

It also highlighted a new independent regulator will be created to scrutinise environment policy, investigate complaints and take enforcement action, with the priority of tackling climate change.