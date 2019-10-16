Yorkshire Water trials EVs at treatment site in Leeds

Yorkshire Water has announced it is to trial electric vehicles (EVs) at its site in Knostrop, Leeds.

The water company is exploring cleaning up its fleet as part of its commitment to be carbon-neutral by 2030.

The firm’s Site Product and Process Engineers will use the vehicles to move around the site – the electric vehicles will replace usual diesel models for at least the next three months.

The company recently deployed a £72 million anaerobic digestion facility at the site, which along with a wind turbine, allows the site to occasionally be completely self-sufficient in terms of energy.

Yorkshire Water Transport General Manager, David Hibbs, said: “We are always looking at ways to see how we can reduce our carbon footprint in fleet and if the trial is successful, we will have a bigger rollout across sites.”