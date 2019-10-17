Commuters drag XR protestors off trains in Canning Town

Angry commuters have dragged Extinction Rebellion protestors off trains at Canning Town station in East London.

A member of the public grabbed onto the leg of one protestor and pulled him onto the platform – the protestor appears to have tried to kick the other man in an attempt to stay on top of the train.

Activists also climbed on top of tube carriages at Stratford and Shadwell during the rush hour disruption, which forms part of weeks of protest aimed at forcing the government to take action on climate change.

British Transport Police (BTP) said four protesters have been arrested.

BTP said: “We continue to urge protesters to not target the London Underground network. This is dangerous, not only for protesters but for commuters.

“We have increased our patrols on the London Underground and at other rail hubs throughout London.”

Police have banned Extinction Rebellion activists from protesting in London.