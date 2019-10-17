E.ON to cut up to 600 staff from UK roles

Energy giant E.ON has said it will cut between 500 and 600 jobs from its workforce of 9,000 staff across the UK.

It blamed the “extremely competitive” energy market and the impact of the energy price cap as it announced the move.

An E.ON spokesperson said: “Suppliers in the UK energy market are facing a significant threat to their futures in a market that continues to be extremely competitive but that is also massively distorted by the energy price cap and the many firms now seemingly content to run at a significant loss.”

Earlier this year SSE announced it was planning to cut more than 400 jobs in its retail business, blaming several factors including tough competition, the introduction of the energy price cap and increased costs.