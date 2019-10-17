Odeon and Cineworld owner signs up for a solar screening

zEmpire Cinemas, the owner of Odeon and Cineworld, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Solar Alliance to develop 14 solar projects on the roofs of its cinemas.

The firms claim each theatre in the chain has the rooftop capacity to support approximately 200kW of solar, offering a total combined capacity of around 2.8MW.

The deal is said to have a potential value of $5.6 million (£4.4m).

Empire Cinemas CEO Justin Ribbons said: “Empire Cinemas is committed to reducing our carbon footprint and reducing our operating costs by installing solar on our theatres. As the leading independently-owned cinema chain in the UK.

“Empire Cinemas is proud to offer our customers an exceptional moviegoing experience. Installing solar at our cinemas will establish Empire as an industry leader in sustainability and that is something we are extremely proud of.”