The Guardian has pledged to go carbon-neutral by 2030

The Guardian Media Group has pledged to go carbon-neutral by 2030.

It claims the move makes it the first major news organisation to do so – it has also gained B Corporation certification as part of an ongoing commitment “to become a more purposeful business across all its operations”.

This will see it deepen and expand its coverage on the environment, give greater prominence to the climate emergency and acknowledge the importance of the language used when reporting on the climate.

Katharine Viner, Editor-In-Chief of Guardian News & Media, said: “At the Guardian we believe that the climate crisis is the most urgent issue of our times.

“As an organisation we will take steps to address the Guardian’s own impact on the environment. Today we commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2030 and we are currently undertaking a full audit of our emissions to assess how we will achieve this challenging goal.”