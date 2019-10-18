Exeter households offered free solar upgrades

Households across Exeter are now being offered free solar panels.

The initiative, which is delivered by the City Council and EDF Energy through their ECO scheme, is open to people in homes currently heated via electricity.

They can apply for free or subsidised panels to create their own energy, reduce their heating bills and cut carbon emissions.

Since May, 36 homes in the city have been equipped with panels.

Emma Morse, Lead Councillor for Supporting People, said: “This project reflects the authority’s ongoing commitment to alleviating fuel poverty and reducing carbon emissions in the city.

“Helping more vulnerable residents save money and invest in cleaner, renewable heating sources will always be a priority for the council.”