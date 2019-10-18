Siemens Gamesa signs deals for 359MW of new wind energy in Chile

Siemens Gamesa has signed deals for 359MW of new wind energy capacity in Chile.

The three new orders to undisclosed customers will provide enough clean, reliable and affordable electricity to supply more than 900,000 households.

The firm says the move will advance Chile’s ambitious decarbonisation programme, which also includes the closure of 28 coal-fired plants across the country.

The installation of the 82 wind turbines is scheduled for next year.

Jorge Lobatón, Onshore Managing Director for Siemens Gamesa Latam, said: “We are very pleased to extend our regional leadership to Chile, where we have closed our strongest year ever.

“The Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform has been instrumental to cement that leadership as it is a perfect fit for the local market, significantly contributing to improving our customers’ business cases.”