Highview Power to launch UK’s ‘first large-scale cryogenic energy storage plant’

Highview Power has announced it is to launch the UK’s first large-scale commercial cryogenic energy storage plant.

The long-duration ‘liquid air’ energy storage solution will be located at a decommissioned thermal power station in the North of England.

It says the 50MW facility can play an important role in helping the UK achieve its goal of decarbonising the industrial, power, heat and transport sectors.

The business is also developing a wider portfolio of projects in the UK and says it is currently in the process of securing sites.

CEO Javier Cavada said: “We are excited to begin working on our first commercial UK project at scale to become the largest battery storage system in Europe and support the National Grid.

“This CRYOBattery plant will provide the critical services needed to help maintain a stable and reliable grid. Long-duration, giga-scale energy storage is the necessary foundation to enable baseload renewable energy and will be key to a 100% carbon-free future.”