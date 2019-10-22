Neste inks PPA with Fortum for Finnish wind power

Renewable diesel producer Neste has signed a deal to buy renewable electricity to power its production sites in Finland.

It has inked a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Fortum, which will supply power from the 90MW Kalax wind farm, currently under construction in Närpes, Ostrobothnia.

The total capacity of the agreement is more than 60MW and corresponds to around 20% of the electricity used at the Neste Porvoo and Naantali sites.

The wind power delivery is expected to start in early 2021.

Peter Vanacker, Neste’s President and CEO said: “We are in the business of reducing emissions and accelerating circularity in society. As part of our strategy, we have set two ambitious climate targets.

“In addition to offering renewable and circular solutions to our customers, we are also committed to reducing the carbon footprint of our own production. Investments in renewable energy are one part of this. We have been collaborating with Fortum for years and this first wind power agreement will only deepen our partnership.”