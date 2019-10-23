On-street recycling launches for the first time in Edinburgh.

Environmental charity Hubbub and The City of Edinburgh Council have joined together for a five-month trial allowing people in the city centre to recycle plastic bottles, cans and coffee cups using street bins.

The charity notes despite overall recycling rates improving across the country, on-the-go recycling rates are still low, with only 42% of local authorities providing appropriate facilities.

Alex Robinson from Hubbub said: ”For the first time, the people of Edinburgh will be able to recycle whilst on the move.

“The impact our pilot campaign had on the city of Leeds far surpassed our expectations and with the support of the local community, we hope Edinburgh will do the same.”