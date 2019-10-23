Phasing out SF6 tomorrow ‘wouldn’t be a day too late’

Phasing out sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) tomorrow is very possible and wouldn’t be a day too late.

That’s the suggestion from Richard Molloy, Manager of UK Energy Storage at Eaton, who spoke to ELN last week at the firm’s London offices – he said in many applications, the gas could stop being used tomorrow with very little impact on business as usual.

The gas is said to have the highest global warming potential of any known substance – scientists say it is 23,500 times more potent than carbon dioxide and can last in the atmosphere for up to 1,000 years.

It is commonly used as an insulating material to prevent short circuits, fires and electrical accidents across the sector – however, SF6 leaks can significantly contribute to the global climate crisis.

Mr Molloy talked to ELN about the benefits, the drawbacks and the future of the controversial substance.