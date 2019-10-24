British Gas adopts Vlocity cloud software

British Gas and Vlocity, an industry-specific cloud software provider, have teamed up to bring the latter’s technology to the energy firm’s Industrial & Commercial (I&C) business division.

They say the Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud features applications and capabilities that extend the power of Salesforce including an extensive utility industry process library, an advanced product catalogue, offers and promotions, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), pricing, proposal and contract management and market switching and fulfilment.

The implementation boosts digital transformation initiatives across British Gas’ sales, marketing and customer care organisations and offers highly personalised energy solutions that combine commodity and non-commodity products.

The businesses note initial results highlight significant improvements in end-to-end process times and claim quotations that previously took three days can now be delivered in less than three minutes.

Kelly James, Vice President and General Manager of Vlocity Energy & Utilities, said: “Vlocity is helping transform customer experiences by enabling British Gas to quickly create and tailor offers.

“Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud is built on Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM, for rapid and simplified deployment.”