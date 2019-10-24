Morrisons to roll out network of 100 EV charging points

Morrisons is to install a network of 100 rapid charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of the year.

Customers will be able to fully charge the majority of cars in under 45 minutes and a 20-30 minute charge will give drivers up to 100 miles of travel range.

The supermarket has unveiled its first 50 pay-as-you-go GeniePoint raid chargers at its stores nationwide this week.

The majority of the electricity for the charging points will be provided by ENGIE, which buys from energy sources like wind, solar, biogas, biomass and hydropower.

Andrew Ball, Fuel & Services Manager of Morrisons said: “Customers are beginning to take part in the biggest revolution in car design since the internal combustion engine was first developed. We need to follow them and give them the opportunity to charge while they shop.”