Latest Jobs – Account Coordinator – EIC

The Role:

The role will be responsible for coordinating the smooth running of our customer’s journey, from on boarding, monitoring and logging of renewals, management of a risk status and archive of terminations.

The role will ensure the effective management of internal systems and drives to ensure consistency and accuracy of name, internal delivery and customer contacts.

The Account Coordinator will be in place to guarantee that delivery teams have what they require to effectively manage their customers and avoid unnecessary duplication of effort across teams.

Key Responsibilities:

Management of the [email protected] inbox, logging all new contracts within the correct customer folders and ensuring an LOA is in place to allow that service to commence.

Establishing site and meter list for new customers and subsequent set up within internal systems

Logging won contracts in cove, checking commission is within correct tolerance

Monitoring LOAs and ensuring they are kept up to date and are valid for all services required.

Monitoring of customer site lists, organisational changes and dissemination of changes to delivery teams.

Governance of internal systems to ensure consistency of customer name, main contacts, internal delivery contacts and service assets.

Monitoring of Mid-Market business closed list to ensure it is accurately added to cove.

Proactive management of MOP/DC contract placements and adding revenue to cove.

Establishing project teams for new business/renewals.

Producing and sending Welcome Packs.

Reviewing upcoming renewals, establish responsible internal contacts and supporting in the provision of data to provide price.

Reviewing status of outstanding proposals on a monthly basis.

Managing the process of action plans for at risk customers.

Managing the archive of terminated customers, ensuring all systems and drives are updated accordingly.

Support in customer continuity for leavers – Support in communications, updates to systems and coordination of handovers.

Responding to internal queries r.e. commission checks, contract queries and inclusion of scope within services

Supporting in project management of one off coordination tasks required by management r.e. data gathering, project roll out and on-masse communications.

Qualifications/Training

Essential

Degree Educated.

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

An effective communicator, both verbally and in writing

Professional and enthusiastic approach, well presented and business like

Able to get on with others and be a supportive team player

A creative approach to problem solving and a good eye for detail

Able to identify improvement opportunities in processes by working with colleagues and managers to exploit these to the benefit of the business

Excellent organisation skills with the ability to prioritise workloads

Ability to identify process failures and put forward suggestions for improvement

Confidence in using IT systems, in particular Microsoft Excel and Word

Industry knowledge would be an advantage but not a necessity for the right candidate.

Additional information

Proof of eligibility to work within the UK

References to cover last 5 years’ employment

The role may involve some occasional travel to other EIC sites as required

How to apply

To apply for this role, please send a copy of your CV to [email protected].

For more information click here.

