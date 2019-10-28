Lidl to plug in EV charging points at 300 stores

Lidl has made a commitment to install rapid charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) at more than 300 stores over the next three years.

That includes all of its new stores as well as existing supermarkets that are able to accommodate the chargers in their car parks, representing a total investment of more than £25 million.

The supermarket says the rapid charging points, operated by Pod Point, will enable customers to charge their EVs to 80% in around 50 minutes.

Ingo Fischer, Chief Development Officer for Lidl GB, said: “At Lidl, we are committed to tackling the environmental concerns that our customers care most about, whilst giving them access to solutions that will support them in their ambition to lead more sustainable lives. Not only will our customers be able to charge their electric cars in 50 mins – less time than it takes to do a big shop – they will be able to do it for the best price on the market.

“It is our hope that, through this significant investment, we will enable easier access to charging points, ultimately helping more households switch to electric vehicles.”