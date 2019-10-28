Somerset Council to boost battery storage capacity to 30MW

A battery energy storage system (BESS) owned by South Somerset District Council is to be boosted to 30MW.

It is working with Opium Power and KiWi Power to expand the capacity of the 25MW unit with an additional 5MW development at the site near Taunton.

The announcement follows the approval of the council’s Environment Strategy by councillors, which aims to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, cut or offset emissions as well as minimise waste and increase recycling.

Councillor John Clark, Portfolio Holder for Income Generation, said: “Not only is this a strong project under the council’s Environment Strategy but a sensible and viable business decision to generate further income from our assets, within our balanced investment portfolio, ensuring that this council can deliver services to our communities for the future in a sustainable manner.”