Equinor awards NOK3.3bn contracts for floating offshore wind project

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has awarded contracts worth NOK3.3 billion (£280m) for its floating offshore wind project.

The NOK5 billion (£420m) Hywind Tampen development will consist of 11 wind turbines, with a total capacity of 88MW.

It will be capable of meeting around 35% of the annual electricity demand of the five Snorre A and B and the Gullfaks A, B and C platforms – the first ever oil and gas platforms to be powered by a floating offshore wind farm.

By reducing the use of gas turbines on the fields, Equinor expects the project to help cut carbon emissions by more than 200,000 tonnes a year – equivalent to the annual emissions from 100,000 cars.

The contracts have been awarded to Kværner, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, JDR Cable System Ltd and Subsea 7.

The substructures will be built at Kværner’s yard at Stord and site at Dommersnes in the Vindafjord in Norway. The contract includes assembly activities, tow-out and installation of completed wind turbines.

Fabrication of the wind turbines has been awarded to Siemens Gamesa and will be carried out at several locations in Europe before they are transported to Wergeland Base in Gulen in western Norway for assembly.

The electrical cables will be delivered by JDR Cable System and fabricated in Hartlepool in the UK and Subsea 7 Norway will be responsible for installation of electrical cables and connection to the Snorre and Gullfaks platforms.

Anders Opedal, Equinor’s Executive Vice President for Technology, Projects & Drilling said: “The signing of five major contracts is a key milestone in realising the Hywind Tampen pioneer project.

“Won in international competition, the contracts prove that the oil and gas industry is also competitive for renewables projects. The awarded contracts will generate considerable spin-offs in Norway.”