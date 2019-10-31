Zero Waste Christmas Market puts a wrap on unsustainable gifts

This festive season, London will be home to a Zero Waste Christmas Market.

Returning to the capital for a second year, its organisers claim it will be doubling in size and scope to cater to the 70% of Brits looking to ‘go green’ and reduce their environmental impact.

They note shoppers are increasingly interested in avoiding plastic-packaging and buying gifts made from recycled or eco-friendly materials.

The market will be home to 44 zero-waste brands, which will use no plastic packaging or wrapping and sell ethically-sourced and produced items.

It aims to generate zero waste, so there will be no rubbish bins – there is even a deposit-mug scheme planned for hot mulled wines.

Profits from the event on 7th December will be used to reforest the UK’s countryside!