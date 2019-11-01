Natural Power signs five-year high voltage contract with E.ON

Renewable energy consultancy and services provider Natural Power has signed a five-year contract to deliver high voltage support to E.ON.

The deal will see 14 wind farms being supported and by the end of the contract term, the two businesses will have been working together for more than 20 years.

Natural Power will provide highly-trained and authorised staff to support high voltage operations and maintenance, including 24/7 standby, first response to high voltage system alarms and events, high voltage switching and the total application of E.ON’s safety rules.

James Norris, Contracts and Relationship Manager at E.ON, said: “I have been the Contracts Performance and Relationship Manager working with Natural Power for the last ten years and can honestly say it is a business partner of choice that always goes above and beyond in terms of contract performance and being flexible in supporting our business at very short notice.”