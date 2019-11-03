SIMEC Atlantis buys Green Highland Renewables for £1

SIMEC Atlantis has bought hydropower developer Green Highland Renewables (GHR) from SIMEC Energy for a token £1.

The acquisition will see it take over 100% of the business.

GHR provides a range of management, operation and maintenance solutions and services to hydro generation asset owners throughout the UK.

Tim Cornelius, CEO of SIMEC Atlantis, said: “We are building a highly experienced energy development and asset management team within Atlantis and GHR brings vast experience in project feasibility analysis, design, consenting, construction management, operations and maintenance and asset enhancement and optimisation.”