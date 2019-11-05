US invests $24.9m in hydropower and marine innovation

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $24.9 million (£19.4m) in funding to help drive innovative hydropower and marine technology solutions.

It intends to support industry-led solutions to advance the marine and hydrokinetics industry and increase hydropower’s ability to serve as a flexible grid resource.

The DOE said innovative water power technologies have the potential to increase the affordability of hydropower and marine energy.

Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes added: “Hydropower is a valuable national resource and these technologies will make it an even more competitive clean energy option to invest in the Blue Economy.

“These awards are another example of this Administration reaffirming its commitment to an ‘all-of-the-above’ energy policy to the benefit of the entire nation.”