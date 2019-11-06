ExxonMobil expands carbon capture tech agreement

ExxonMobil is expanding an agreement with FuelCell Energy to further develop technologies to capture carbon dioxide from industrial facilities.

They have signed a new, two-year joint development deal, worth up to $60 million (£47m), to focus efforts on optimising the core technology, overall process integration and large-scale deployment of carbon capture solutions.

FuelCell Energy’s technology uses carbonate fuel cells to efficiently capture and concentrate carbon dioxide streams from large industrial sources.

Combustion exhaust is directed to the fuel cell, which produces power will capturing and concentrating carbon dioxide for permanent storage.

ExxonMobil is exploring options to conduct a pilot test of next-generation fuel cell carbon capture solution at one of its operating sites.

Vijay Swarup, Vice President of research and development for ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company said: “ExxonMobil is working to advance carbon capture technologies while reducing costs and enhancing scalability.

“This expanded agreement with FuelCell Energy will enable further progress on this unique carbon capture solution that has the potential to achieve meaningful reductions of carbon dioxide emissions from industrial operations.”