RWE inks solar plus storage PPA with Georgia Power

The renewables subsidiary of energy giant RWE has signed a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to provide solar power in the US.

It has inked the deal with Georgia Power Company to supply electricity from its 195.5MW Broken Spoke Solar plant, coupled with a 40MW battery storage unit, from late 2021.

The solar plant, located in Mitchell County, will consist of more than 650,000 panels.

Christoph Hunfeld, Head of Asset Commercialisation North America at RWE said: “Broken Spoke Solar will include a 40 MW 2-hour Energy Storage System, enabling firm delivery of energy from the facility.

“This integrated solar plus storage facility will increase energy delivery during peak demand times and simplify integration of locally produced energy into the Georgia Power grid.”

RWE has an installed capacity of 3.3GW in the US and an additional 1.4GW of onshore wind and solar projects under construction.