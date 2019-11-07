BP invests €10m in mobility software company

BP Ventures is investing €10 million (£8.6m) in MaaS Global, a mobility software developer, as the energy giant seeks to expand its role in an increasingly smarter, digital world.

The Finnish company has developed a mobile app, called Whim, that bundles the transport services of an entire city into a single, easy-to-use platform.

That includes taxis, buses, bikes, rental cars, ride-hailing services and shared electric scooters and electric bikes.

The ‘Mobility-as-a-Service’ (MaaS) industry is forecast to grow significantly in revenue by 2030, as the market shifts towards a model of on-demand access to both public and private transport networks.

BP and MaaS Global will explore opportunities to integrate existing BP offers and technology into the platform.

Roy Williamson, Vice President, Advanced Mobility at BP said: “Whim is super convenient. It offers users a single digital key that unlocks the full spectrum of city transport. It takes the hassle out of planning travel, taking on board users’ preferences and connecting and booking their ideal transport choices.

“The MaaS Global team is at the forefront of a tech-enabled mobility evolution – from having to own a vehicle to being able to easily connect and use all available forms of transport. Our collaboration is a great example of BP’s vision for the future of transportation, mobility and integrated cities.”