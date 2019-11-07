Ørsted’s East Coast Community Fund hits £1.1m milestone

Ørsted’s East Coast Community Fund has reached the major milestone of having donated more than £1.1 million to local projects across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and North Norfolk.

The money has been spread across more than 95 projects in coastal areas – some of the money has been spent on general projects like refurbishing cafes, installing boat sheds, implementing training schemes and improving buildings, while others focussed on energy upgrades.

In the sixth round of funding, £5,000 was spent installing solar panels and an air source heating system at Louth Town Juniors FC, while £15,000 was offered to Gaywood Community Centre for a re-wiring project.

Imran Nawaz, Stakeholder Advisor and Community Benefit Fund Manager for Ørsted said: “We’re extremely pleased to be able to support local community groups who are making a real difference to the people in their area.

“We have already seen over one million pounds make a huge impact on deserving projects in the regions and with each additional round of funding, we look forward to finding out which groups benefit from the donated funds.”

The fund is part of the community engagement programme for Ørsted’s Hornsea One and Race Bank offshore wind farms – until 2037, approximately £390,000 will be used each year to support a wide range of community and environmental projects.