Chicago leads US in energy-efficient office space

Chicago leads the US in energy-efficient office space.

That’s according to the 2019 National Green Building Adoption Index published by CBRE, Maastricht University and the University of Guelph, which shows the city’s sustainable commercial spaces outranked San Francisco, Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Los Angeles.

Office buildings generally consume a significant amount of energy, water and other natural resources, leading to a drive towards more efficient and environmentally-friendly buildings in recent years.

Chicago’s percentage of certified green office space increased to 71.1% in 2019, up from nearly 70% last year and 66% just two years ago – the city was followed by San Francisco at 67.5% and Atlanta at 59.3%.

Researchers studied the country’s 30 largest office markets and found in terms of square footage, 42.2% of total space is green-certified, up from 41.9% last year.

The report also notes 4,879 or 13.8% of all commercial office buildings in these markets are green-certified, the highest total in the index’s history.