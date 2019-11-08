Hellman’s and Just Eat bring seaweed sauce sachets to takeaway sector

Hellman’s and Just Eat have teamed up to bring seaweed sauce sachets to the takeaway sector.

The firms are working together with Notpla, the creator of the innovative and biodegradable packaging, to tackle plastic pollution in a new trial across London.

Supported by the Innovate UK fund, the pilot scheme means Just Eat customers will now be able to order from 65 restaurants and enjoy Hellmann’s ketchup, BBQ, tartare and garlic sauces without generating harmful plastic rubbish.

The firms plan to expand to more cities if trials prove successful.

Last year Just Eat worked with Notpla to test the sachets in 10 restaurants, saving more than 46,000 plastic ketchup sachets from entering landfill.

When surveyed, 92% of customers said they would like to see more of their takeaway sauces coming in the seaweed-based sauce sachets and 91% found the sachets as easy or easier to use than a normal sachet.

Andrew Kenny, Managing Director, Just Eat UK, said: “We are delighted to partner with Hellmann’s, a business which shares our commitment to making mealtimes more environmentally-friendly, as we embark upon the next step in bringing these sustainable sachets into the mainstream.

“It’s great to see more takeaways get on board to help us in our fight against plastic waste.”