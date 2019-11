Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng was the headline speaker for this year’s Energy Live Expo at the QEII Centre in Westminster.

In a wide-ranging speech to hundreds of delegates, he said the UK has already made considerable progress on the journey to net zero – he noted the UK has already cut carbon dioxide emissions by around 45% since 1990, despite the economy growing by two-thirds over this time.

Watch the full Ministerial Address here.