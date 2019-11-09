Ancala Partners buys 1.1MW anaerobic digestion site from Enovert

Ancala Partners has bought a 1.1MW anaerobic digestion facility in Weston-super-Mare from Enovert for an undisclosed sum.

The facility will be integrated into Ancala Partners’ UK anaerobic digestion business, Biogen, a major owner and operator of anaerobic digestion plants in the UK.

The facility uses discarded food waste collected from the local area as well as additional waste from local businesses as its feedstock to produce methane gas.

This gas is then fed into a CHP engine that generates enough renewable green electricity to power approximately 2,000 homes.

The facility also converts leftover solid food waste into a nutrient-rich fertiliser.

Spence Clunie, Managing Partner at Ancala Partners, said: “The Weston-super-Mare facility is a high-quality asset serving an important community.

“Its integration into our Biogen platform will mean it can benefit from resources and expertise of the team. This acquisition demonstrates our ability to secure add-on investments and promote businesses that benefit local communities.”