Green Investment Group buys 48MW onshore wind farm in Poland

The Green Investment Group (GIG) is increasing its presence in Poland with the acquisition of a 48MW onshore wind farm.

It has bought the Zajączkowo renewable energy project, located around 10km south-west of the city of Slupsk, from J-Power Investment Netherlands and Mitsui Renewable Europe.

The onshore wind farm, which consists of 24 turbines, has been operating for 11 years and generating enough electricity to power more than 38,000 homes a year.

The latest acquisition, which is GIG’s second in Poland, means the business is now active in 11 countries across Europe and 25 countries globally.

Edward Northam, Head of GIG Europe said: “Poland is one of Europe’s largest energy markets and one with considerable near term potential for renewables development. As such, as we build our global footprint, it is critical for GIG to seek out opportunities in this region.”