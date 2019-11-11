Optimal Monitoring’s EMMA AI wins Wright Commission award

Optimal Monitoring’s artificial intelligence (AI) energy management solution, EMMA AI, has won the Wright Commission award.

At Energy Live Expo 2019, which was held at the QE11 Building, Westminster, London, a panel of judges from the Retail Energy Forum chose EMMA AI from three finalists showing outstanding innovation in the energy management space.

Developed in partnership with The University of Reading and its Innovate UK Knowledge Transfer Partnership, the AI platform enables organisations to rapidly make smarter decisions about building utilities and energy consumption.

It quickly analyses data, identifies anomalies and sends instructions straight to those tasked with managing estate efficiency, resulting in quick rectification of potential mistakes and allowing significant cost savings in terms of resource management, carbon efficiency and financial gain.

Michael Prager, Optimal Monitoring Chairman, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this prestigious accolade. EMMA AI is a pioneering product in a highly competitive sector which has now been officially recognised as the best by high calibre retailers.

“Now we also have the opportunity to work ‘hand in glove’ with The Retail Energy Forum, today’s result is both an award and reward that we value in the highest possible terms.”