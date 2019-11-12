E.ON inks PPA with RWE Renewables for wind power

E.ON has struck a power purchase agreement (PPA) with RWE Renewables for renewable electricity generated by more than 20 wind farms in the UK.

The Big Six supplier is buying around 3TWh of power annually from wind farms operated by RWE, covering a capacity of 892MW of onshore and offshore wind generation.

It includes a proportion of the London Array, which is currently the world’s second largest offshore wind farm.

The wind farms were originally built by E.ON under its £3.3 billion investment in UK renewables over the last decade.

Ownership was transferred to RWE last month as part of the asset swap deal in which E.ON Group took over the former company’s stake in innogy in return for the Big Six supplier’s major renewable energy assets, among other things.

RWE Renewables, the new subsidiary of RWE, has an installed capacity of more than 9GW, with an additional 2.6GW under construction.

The latest deal, which covers 2.5 years, has been struck as part of E.ON’s commitment to provide 100% renewable power to its customers in the UK.

Michael Lewis, E.ON UK Chief Executive said: “A significant element of our commitment to providing all our residential customers with renewable electricity – a change at a scale never seen before in Britain – was the fact we have invested more than £3.3bn in renewable energy in the UK in recent years.

“We have now secured the power coming from all those wind farms, as well as similar arrangements we have with more than a dozen independent generators around the country, which means our customers can continue to enjoy an electricity supply backed by UK renewables. But the future of energy doesn’t stop here – to combat the climate emergency we are now focusing on helping our customers to better manage their energy through smart, personalised and sustainable technologies such as solar and battery technology, heat pumps and electric vehicle chargers.”