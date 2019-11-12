Former Centrica executive to head Water UK

A former Centrica executive has been appointed to lead the water and sewerage industry’s trade body Water UK.

Christine McGourty will join on 16th December 2019 as the new Chief Executive, taking over from Michael Roberts, who has run the organisation for nearly four years.

She has extensive experience in regulated industries and trade bodies, leading the corporate affairs functions at Centrica, British Gas and Energy UK, as well as serving as a non-executive board member at Smart Energy GB.

Her most recent role was Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at FTSE-listed engineering and technology company Laird.

Sir Brian Bender, Chairman of Water UK, said: “We are delighted to get someone with Christine’s first-class experience in regulatory and policy issues both nationally and internationally, as well as her undoubted leadership abilities. She is exactly the right fit to take the trade body forward as we move into a new five-year business period for the industry.”

Ms McGourty added: “This is a fascinating time to be joining the water industry, with the sector playing an increasingly important role in combatting climate change, stepping up the fight on plastic waste, and making sure customers continue to get the world-class quality water they deserve at a price they can afford.

“The industry has set out an ambitious programme to increase investment, cut leakage and improve the environment and I look forward to working with all of the water and wastewater companies to address the challenges ahead.”