Tsunami-hit Fukushima to become renewable energy hub

The Japanese prefecture of Fukushima could soon be turned into a renewable energy hub.

The region, which was the site of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and subsequent nuclear accident, could become home to 11 solar power plants and 10 wind power plants, according to reports from Japanese newspaper Nikkei.

Plans would aim to build approximately 600MW of clean infrastructure across areas such as infertile farmlands and abandoned mountainous areas – the electricity produced is expected to be directed to the city of Tokyo.

The cost up until 2024 is expected to reach around ¥300 billion (£2.14bn) with the Development Bank of Japan and Mizuho Bank among the financiers said to be planning involvement.

The plan also involves building an expansive new power grid in Fukushima to connect the generated power with the transmission network of Tokyo Electric Power.