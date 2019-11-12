Work restarts on waste-to-biogas plant in Swindon

Work has restarted on a waste-to-gas plant in Swindon, Wiltshire, following a 14-month suspension.

The facility is expected to convert 8,000 tonnes per year of household waste into 2.2 million cubic metres of natural gas, enough to heat the equivalent of around 1,800 homes.

Advanced Biofuel Solutions acquired the plant from administration and claims it will be the first plant in the world to convert waste into grid quality natural gas – with support from the Department for Transport and Cadent, it has committed £10 million to complete the construction of the plant and aims to bring it into service during the second half of 2020.

Waste collected from local homes will shredded, before having the recyclable material removed – the remainder will be taken to the plant, broken down and converted into natural gas and carbon dioxide, to be injected into the grid and used by industry respectively.

Nathan Burkey, Executive Chairman of ABSL, said “this is an extraordinary opportunity for the UK to lead the world in the production of advanced biofuels” and added it would “serve as a blueprint for how waste should be a productive asset and not an environmental liability”.