Burger King beefs up meat-free offering in Europe

Burger King has joined forces with Unilever-owned meat substitute specialists to launch a new meat-free alternative to customers.

The fast food chain is offering the plant-based ‘Rebel Whopper’ burger, in partnership with The Vegetarian Butcher, in more than 2,500 Burger King restaurants across 25 countries in Europe.

The move, which follows the launch of the Impossible Whopper in the US, makes Burger King one of the biggest restaurant chains offering a plant-based burger patty across Europe.

The news comes as more people are moving towards flexitarian diets globally and brands are expanding their portfolios of plant-based foods.

Earlier this year, the UN said consumers should eat less meat to play their part in helping tackle climate change as reducing meat consumption and making dietary choices that are plant based will present major opportunities to tackle the issue.

David Shear, President of Burger King EMEA, said: “We are confident that the Rebel Whopper is the sandwich everyone has been waiting for and provides the ultimate plant-based patty alternative with the iconic Whopper build. I’m excited to let the Rebel Whopper do the talking and see whether our guests can tell the difference!”

Jaap Korteweg, Founder of The Vegetarian Butcher and ninth generation farmer added: “When I started The Vegetarian Butcher nine years ago, my goal was to be the biggest butcher in the world. To create products for meat lovers, with the ambition of providing the same taste and experience but plant-based.

“Working with Burger King on the Rebel Whopper has been amazing and we can’t wait for all Burger King guests to enjoy it.”