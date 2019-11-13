National Galleries of Scotland ends links with BP over climate concerns

The National Galleries of Scotland has announced it is to end its links with energy giant BP from 2020 as a result of climate change concerns.

The decision means the BP Portrait Award 2019 exhibition opening on 7th December at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery will be the last staging of the annual event.

It said: “We recognise that we have a responsibility to do all we can to address the climate emergency.

“For many people, the association of this competition with BP is seen as being at odds with that aim.”

Alys Mumford from activist group BP or not BP? Scotland , said: “This is a massive win for campaigners who have taken action against the BP Portrait Award being hosted in Scotland for several years.

“It sends a clear message that it is no longer socially acceptable to have links with the fossil fuel industry because of their continued role in driving the climate crisis and human rights abuses across the world.”

In October the Royal Shakespeare Company announced it was ending its deal with BP two years early.

BP said: “The exhibitions outside of London are a popular and successful part of the BP Portrait Award each year and are part of our commitment to giving back to the communities where we live and work.

“The increasing polarisation of debate and attempts to exclude companies committed to being a part of the energy transition is exactly what is not needed.

“This global challenge needs everyone – companies, governments and individuals – to work together to achieve a low carbon future.”