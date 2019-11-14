Flood-hit farmers offered up to £25,000 each to cover repair costs

Farmers affected by the recent flooding across the Midlands and Yorkshire are being invited to apply for government funding.

They can apply for grants of between £500 and £25,000 to cover repair costs – ranging from clearing debris to recovering damaged land – following the government’s announcement to extend its Farming Recovery Fund.

Since the flooding began last Thursday, around 14,000 properties have been protected by flood defences, including nearly 5,000 properties in South Yorkshire alone, according to the Environment Agency.

However, more than 800 properties have been affected by floods and people have been evacuated from properties in Bentley and Fishlake in Doncaster.

There are currently 45 flood warnings and 122 flood alerts in place and there is increased predicted rainfall over parts of the country.

So far, 38 pumps are on site in South Yorkshire, including the Fishlake area, which are moving 50 million litres of water per hour to help protect homes and businesses.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said: “My thoughts go out to all those affected by the devastating flooding across Yorkshire and the Midlands.

“We are providing more funding to support farmers impacted and help local communities get back on their feet.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has also announced a Community Recovery Grant to local councils – equivalent to £500 per eligible household – to help communities with their immediate recovery.