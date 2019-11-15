Boots cuts 149 tonnes of plastic from gift range ahead of festive season

Boots has cut 149 tonnes of plastic from its own-brand gift range ahead of the festive season.

The pharmaceutical retailer has also committed to reduce the amount of plastic packaging used in its online deliveries by 76% – it says it will stop using bubble wrap, parcel tape and plastic delivery bags, in order to stop 136 tonnes of plastic being used annually.

The firm also plans to entirely phase out plastic packaging from its online deliveries before 2021.

Liz Hewitt, Senior Seasonal Buying Manager at Boots UK, said: “Sustainability has always been important to us and we’re always listening to our customers who really care about the environment and the impact products can have on it.

“We signed up to the UK Plastics Pact back in 2018 to help further tackle plastic waste and make a fundamental change in the way we design, produce, use, re-use, dispose and reprocess plastics.”