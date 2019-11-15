EU agrees new labels for tyres to boost fuel savings and cut emissions

A new labelling scheme for car and truck tyres aimed at increasing consumer awareness and fuel savings has been provisionally agreed by the European Parliament, Council and the Commission.

Under the rules, the labelling will have to indicate the tyre’s fuel efficiency, wet grip and external noise, enabling customers to make better choices and bring savings equivalent to taking four million cars off EU roads every year.

That would help save around 10 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

Information on a tyre’s fuel efficiency helps consumers reduce emissions and save money, as tyres contribute to as much as 20% to 30% of a vehicle’s fuel consumption.

The labels must be clearly visible to consumers, be on display in all situations where tyres are sold, including online and should provide a QR code for easy scanning.

They would also apply to heavy duty vehicles (so-called C3 tyres), which are currently not covered by EU labelling requirements.

Since C3 tyres consume more fuel and cover more kilometres per year than C1 (passenger cars) and C2 (light commercial vehicles), they have greater potential in terms of reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

The aim of the scheme, yet to be formally adopted, is to increase consumer awareness and improve market surveillance across the EU, to reap the potential benefits for the environment, health and safety.

The abrasion of tyres during use is said to be a significant source of microplastics, which are harmful to the environment.

Miguel Arias Cañete, Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy said: “Energy efficiency first also applies to the way we drive! By switching to the most energy efficient tyres, European citizens can reduce their fuel consumption significantly, saving money and helping the environment.

“This is the European path to real energy security and climate protection: by being more energy efficient in all areas of our life, we can reduce our energy bills and our dependence on imported and costly energy, as we boost industrial competitiveness, create jobs and render the European economy more sustainable.”

The new regulation is expected to come into force by May 2021 following formal approvals.