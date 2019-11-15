Iberdrola commits to 400MW of solar power plants in Extremadura

Iberdrola has announced it is developing three new solar power projects in Extremadura, an autonomous community in Spain.

The Majada Alta and Santa Antonio solar plants will have a capacity of 50MW each and will be installed in the municipality of Cedillo in Cáceres.

The projects will consist of 300,000 solar panels and up to 200 jobs will be created during construction.

They are expected to be operational by 2020.

Iberdrola has also secured grid access for the development of another 300MW solar power plant in the area.

The energy giant is developing a total of 1,800MW of solar projects in Extremadura and its clean energy relaunch plan in Spain will deliver 3,000MW of renewables up to 2022.